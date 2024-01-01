@JeremyECrawford how does multiclassing the Soulknife and Psi Warrior work with regards to how many Psionic Energy dice you get? Is it still just 2x prof. bonus? Are we relying on the fact that both features share a name, Psionic Power, and thus don't stack? — DMDanDanFielding (@DMdandanfieldng) November 25, 2020

The D&D Psi Warrior and Soulknife each get their own pool of Psionic Energy dice, which (quoting the class feature) "fuel various psionic powers you have, which are detailed below." Here "below" refers to the powers in the subclass, not powers you might get elsewhere. #DnD https://t.co/F2cbXOhtBx — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2020

This means you use your Psi Warrior dice with your Psi Warrior powers, and you use your Soulknife dice with your Soulknife powers. #DnD — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2020