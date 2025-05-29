@Doc_Sunso with the eratta out my players are still fighting about twin spelling aoe spells. they claim NO targets so it can be 1/2
they are wrong
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) June 11, 2015
@Doc_SunAwesome So Fireball or any similar aoe spell can not be twined? correct!
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) June 11, 2015
3 thoughts on “Twin area of effect spell – D&D Errata”
So what about twinning a spell such as eldritch blast which is one target but at level 5 you get another blast, that can target the same or a different target. The spell is one target per beam is that the same as mulitple targets or no?
Epic Robert
at 5th level EB is not more eligibile to be twinned.
If you want House Rule make only one EB but with 2d10 dmg
Thank you for the quick response I appreciate it. I thought it would be like you said, but just wanted to confirm. Thanks again.