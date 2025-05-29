Twin area of effect spell – D&D Errata

3 thoughts on “Twin area of effect spell – D&D Errata

  1. Robert N. says:

    So what about twinning a spell such as eldritch blast which is one target but at level 5 you get another blast, that can target the same or a different target. The spell is one target per beam is that the same as mulitple targets or no?

    • Zoltar says:

      Epic Robert
      at 5th level EB is not more eligibile to be twinned.
      If you want House Rule make only one EB but with 2d10 dmg

      • Robert N says:

        Thank you for the quick response I appreciate it. I thought it would be like you said, but just wanted to confirm. Thanks again.

