Nonmagical unarmed strike – D&D Errata

Addressing a nuance in the PH errata: the rule lets melee weapon attacks use unarmed strikes, despite those strikes not being weapons.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 10, 2015
@JeremyECrawford Does this mean unarmed strikes bypass resistance to bludgeoning damage from nonmagical weapons?
— Jonathan Longstaff (@pukunui81) June 11, 2015
The intent is resistance to nonmagical bludgeoning damage, regardless of source (MM errata preview). https://t.co/ejcDpHS2V2
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 11, 2015