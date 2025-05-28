Unarmed strike not a weapon – D&D Errata

@pukunui81What is the idea behind making unarmed strikes not weapons? How does this change affect monks?
Unarmed strikes never should have appeared as weapons, hence the correction. The monk is barely affected.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 11, 2015
@DnDJesterExcept that monks can no longer use Stunning Strike (level 5) with unarmed strikes.
A monk can still use Stunning Strike with an unarmed strike. @pukunui81
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 11, 2015
@JestaKillaBut what problem does this solve? How does this improve the game? Not seeing it, trying to understand. The unarmed strike mistake caused a number of problems in the system. See Dueling in the fighter for one example. @pukunui81
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 17, 2015