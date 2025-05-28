Unarmed strike not a weapon – D&D Errata

@pukunui81What is the idea behind making unarmed strikes not weapons? How does this change affect monks?

Unarmed strikes never should have appeared as weapons, hence the correction. The monk is barely affected. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 11, 2015

@DnDJesterExcept that monks can no longer use Stunning Strike (level 5) with unarmed strikes.

A monk can still use Stunning Strike with an unarmed strike. @pukunui81 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 11, 2015