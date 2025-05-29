Dragon+ Magazine 2

Dragon Slayers!

A new Dragon + is here and it has an amazing cover picture

Open your smartphone or tablet and will load the Dragon+ number 2.

In this issue:

  • History of Dungeons&Dragons Videogames
  • Details on Sword Coast Legends and Companion Gallery
  • The Winter King” a Short Fiction by Chris Avellone
  • Insights on Fantasy Grounds  RPG software
  • Interview with Ed Greenwood
  • Dice rolling Rituals that reveal unusual relationship with your dices
  • DnD Adventure League News
  • Gauntlet Gopher” Comic strip by Scott Kurtz

