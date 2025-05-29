Dragon+ Magazine 2

Dragon Slayers!
A new Dragon + is here and it has an amazing cover picture
Open your smartphone or tablet and will load the Dragon+ number 2.
In this issue:
- History of Dungeons&Dragons Videogames
- Details on Sword Coast Legends and Companion Gallery
- “The Winter King” a Short Fiction by Chris Avellone
- Insights on Fantasy Grounds RPG software
- Interview with Ed Greenwood
- Dice rolling Rituals that reveal unusual relationship with your dices
- DnD Adventure League News
- “Gauntlet Gopher” Comic strip by Scott Kurtz