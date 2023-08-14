There was a Corellon debacle? What did Corellon do now?

In AL, most DM’s aren’t going to against what JC says. People, including JC and i’m sure he understands this after the Corellon gender fluidity debacle, need to understand that just because something *can* be changed at the table doesn’t mean it *will* be changedThere was a Corellon debacle? What did Corellon do now? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 26, 2019

Mostly because if Corellon is, in fact, fluid in all ways, then that technically includes gender fluidity, and IMO it would have been better to go with being a representation. But at least it’s not JK Rowling’s backwards way of doing it.Oof, i noticed a lack of clarity: By fluid in all ways, I mean that Corellon is literally fluidity in the form of a god. I'm not referring to your statement that Corellon is "physically fluid." Corellon is more than physically fluid. — Lulululululu (@Dude_Brahmin) October 27, 2019

I love it when someone feels good about seeing a bit of themselves in a character. I myself identify with Corellon's fluidity. That said, it's crucial to me, as a queer person, to state that we don't need a magical nonhuman to represent us. We're real and fully human. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2019

Yeah, that doesn’t cut it for me. To me, that just says WotC is too afraid of writing a character that represents us. Because basically, what you’re saying is we don’t need representations in our media because we exist in real life. You’re mentally gender-washing, to be blunt.How can you claim that we don't need anything to represent us when we don't have a lot of representation as it is? That's not very different from saying we don't a black Barbie, as a hypothetical analogy. — Lulululululu (@Dude_Brahmin) October 27, 2019

We put queer characters in all our recent adventures, for us queer folk do need representation. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2019

Yeah, but you won’t allow the god of fluidity to be non-binary, and his writing about such is poorly phrased. Corellon can be anything, including nonbinary. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2019

Yet he can’t represent them, according to you. Corellon can represent a nonbinary experience, and I hope anyone else who feels fluid, as I do, enjoys seeing themselves in the god. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2019