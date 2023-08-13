I'm getting things done around the house and glanced at my Twitter notifications. I think it's time to reiterate a few things I've tweeted before. Tweets incoming …
If a D&D rule has more than one sentence, all the sentences matter if you're interested in what the rule really says. No cherry-picking. #DnD
A rule in D&D does only what it says it does—nothing more. Beware of creating rules interactions that the rules themselves don't make. #DnD
Your DM decides how to use the rules in play, aiming to create as fun an experience as possible. #DnD
Having an enjoyable D&D session is more important than being correct. There's time between sessions to sort out how your group would like to use the rules. Spend the time during a session to create a rollicking good story! #DnD
More stories should feature hags riding unicorns. That is all.
