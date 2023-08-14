Are they proficient? Is proficiency part of a monster stat block?

A D&D monster is proficient with any equipment in its stat block. The DM decides whether a creature is proficient with anything else it might wear or wield during play.

For more info, see the "Armor, Weapon, and Tool Proficiencies" section of the Monster Manual (p. 9). #DnD https://t.co/z4AoL0vmKa

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 16, 2019