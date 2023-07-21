The little details in D&D’s rules are only as important as your group decides. If you love all the nuances, glory in them! If you like to play fast and loose with the rules, glory in that!
D&D’s rules are tools. Each D&D group decides how to use them to build its fun. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 29, 2018
This is something that kind of freaks me out as a wargamer and recent D&D convert. I often find myself wondering, "so, are other people counting down their ration packs…?" But also not wanting to bring it up in case that's being too 'retentive….'
— Compel Bast (@Compel_Bast) October 29, 2018
If you’re curious how much your new D&D group likes to go by the rules, ask the DM or another player. The DM often sets the tone for a group, so you can learn much by paying attention to how closely the DM keeps the game in line with the rules. #DnD https://t.co/K1jb0i0Lyc
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 29, 2018