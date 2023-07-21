Flanking: do creatures you control offer Flanking, as ‘allies’?

Further questions regarding the Flanking rule in #DnD: Do creatures you control offer Flanking, as ‘allies’?

i.e. Snakes from the Robe of Serpents?

Beasts from Conjure Animals?

What if you dismounted a Wolf mount and flanked the enemy?

Would a Familiar count?

The word "ally" in D&D retains its English meaning when referring to someone else: someone who cooperates with or helps you in a particular activity. A word in the rules means what it means in English, unless the rules redefine the word in some way. #DnD

That's… super vague. Like, if you summon a creature, and it's friendly to you, but isn't actively directed, it's not necessarily going to "cooperate" with you even if it's on your side and is likely to attack people attacking your enemies, because there's no coordination.

If a creature is friendly to you and helping you, it's your ally. #DnD

And by "Helping" you do not narrowly mean "using the Help action" I imagine 😀