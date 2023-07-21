The spell Summon Demon’s material component is blood from a killed humaniod. If that humaniod is revived would the spell end?

@JeremyECrawford The spell Summon Demon's material component is blood from a recently killed humaniod. If that humaniod is revived would the spell end, a circle of the blood no longer grant protection or would it the person still be considered killed in the last 24 hours.
— Jonah Verhoog (@Jonah_Zin) November 8, 2018
If someone is killed and then revived, being revived doesn't change the fact that they were killed. #DnD https://t.co/bq0u37lq2M
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2018