“The froghemoth makes two attacks with its tentacles. It can also use its tongue or its bite.” Does this mean two tentacle strikes PLUS tongue or bite?

  1. Andrew Robinson says:

    If it can use it’s tongue then it gets a free bite so it’s 4 attacks.

    Wouldnt it make more sense for it’s multiattack to say “It makes three attacks, two with it’s tentacles and one with either it’s bite or it’s tongue”?

