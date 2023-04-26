“The froghemoth makes two attacks with its tentacles. It can also use its tongue or its bite.”
Does this mean two tentacle strikes PLUS tongue or bite? As in 3 attacks in a turn?
Several other possible reads brought up by playersYes, three attacks.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 20, 2018
One thought on ““The froghemoth makes two attacks with its tentacles. It can also use its tongue or its bite.” Does this mean two tentacle strikes PLUS tongue or bite?”
If it can use it’s tongue then it gets a free bite so it’s 4 attacks.
Wouldnt it make more sense for it’s multiattack to say “It makes three attacks, two with it’s tentacles and one with either it’s bite or it’s tongue”?