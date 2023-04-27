Can Protection From Evil and Good be cast with a component pouch or a focus?

2 thoughts on “Can Protection From Evil and Good be cast with a component pouch or a focus?

  1. Noodle says:

    I’ve got to say it really feels like Jeremy Crawford missed the point of the question outright.
    So can it be cast with just a component pouch since that is flavored to have the material components in it or does it cost 25gp worth of materials either way?
    The wording of the spell leaves some ambiguity since Holy Water costs 25gp and then he provided several very ambiguous answers to valid questions.

  2. Massi says:

    Can we please get a definitive answer? Like either putting an errata with 25 GP worth of Holy Water (so we have to buy it and consume it) or removing the part “which the spell consumes” or some other change which remove any doubt…

