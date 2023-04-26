Improvised weapons for Opportunity Attack? RAW/RAI?

@JeremyECrawford Since you are so active I'll ask again, cross my fingers, then shut up about it.

Improvised weapons for OA? RAW/RAI? — Dave Williams (@DaveWil33) December 19, 2017

When you make an opportunity attack, you make a melee attack. The rule intentionally doesn't require a weapon. You can punch your foe with your fist, clobber them with a drumstick, whack them with a ladle, strike them with a sword, or deliver the attack in some other way. #DnD https://t.co/TaUYsi9eZc — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 20, 2017