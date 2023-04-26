@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Could an NPC with class levels get to a character level above 20 as long as they're multiclassed? If 20 isn't the max, what would be their max level? — Mike Doyle (@Smokeontheraze) March 15, 2018

The maximum character level in D&D is 20. #DnD https://t.co/nWxvPmVEwn — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 16, 2018

Hopefully subject to change as we get more higher level content over the next few years? 🙂 #DnD — Hiten Dave (@HitD7) March 16, 2018