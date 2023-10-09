The Echo Knight’s echo, does it count as a creature for the purpose of optional flanking rules and as a target to spells and attacks? If you're an Echo Knight in D&D, the magical echo you create is an image of yourself that occupies its space. It isn't a creature.

If this translucent, gray image were meant to be a creature, the rule would say so. #DnD https://t.co/ox6pxE8rY7

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 19, 2020