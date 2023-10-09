The Echo Knight’s echo, does it count as a creature for the purpose of optional flanking rules and as a target to spells and attacks? If you're an Echo Knight in D&D, the magical echo you create is an image of yourself that occupies its space. It isn't a creature.
If this translucent, gray image were meant to be a creature, the rule would say so. #DnD https://t.co/ox6pxE8rY7
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 19, 2020
So how does a creature target the echo for an attack then? The rules say "Pick a target within your attack's range: a creature, an object, or a location." Would you have to rule that you are targeting the location of the echo? That seems kind of wonky
— yep (@Shimmerkok) March 19, 2020
An Echo Knight's echo is an object. It's a translucent, gray image that occupies space; it isn't a creature; and it can be targeted. Object.
It's like you're targeting a moving painting or a hologram with substance. #DnD https://t.co/kmCZdEnNmu
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 19, 2020
3 thoughts on “The Echo Knight’s echo, does it count as a creature for the purpose of optional flanking rules and as a target to spells and attacks?”
That make no sense but ok!
But would it take damage from an aura effect? Say from a scourge aasimar? I’d admit it may be to much to cheese it and say it has its own aura, even for paladin multi class.
Can I True Polymorph an echo into a real boy?