I have a question about Magic Resistance from something like the Yuan-Ti Pureblood race. Does it only affect Intelligence, Wisdom and Charisma saving throws, or does it affect a saving throw for any ability score? Hi there! That Magic Resistance trait affects any saving throw against a spell or other magical effect. It's not limited to Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma saving throws.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 17, 2020