Tal’Dorei I’ve planned for a nordic setup in souther neverfields, do you feel it’s adequate to have some town in that region?

hey matt, I’m going to run a long campaign in Tal’dorei! I planned for a nordic setup in souther neverfields, do you feel it’s adequate to have some big and small towns in that region or is it mostly a non habitable area for humanoids?It’s totally doable! Feel free to customize and add whatever you like! It does grow more dangerous/uninhabitable by people in the north, so Southern Neverfielda sounds great. Also, note that Othanzia is a great cultural origin for Nordic flavor in Exandria.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) August 24, 2018