Players drink invisibility potion cast pass without trace, Could a guard dog still smell them?

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls @SageAdviceDnD had to stop a session because I didn't have an answer for players. Players drink invisibility potion cast pass without trace to infiltrate pirate hideout. Says can't be tracked without magical means. Could a gaurd dog still smell them? — Phillip candelora (@Sweatbacks) November 5, 2018

The pass without trace spell gives you a bonus to your Dexterity (Stealth) checks and causes you to leave no tracks or other traces of your passage. That doesn't stop someone from smelling you if you're nearby. The bonus to Stealth does make you harder to smell, though. #DnD https://t.co/A4dmQgjvN3 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 5, 2018

The problem I'm having to rule is the ending of the spell where it says leaves no tracks or trace of presence ever being there. Wouldn't the smell that the dog is trying to pick up be considered a trace of the person hence the smell cant be detected without magic? — Phillip candelora (@Sweatbacks) November 5, 2018