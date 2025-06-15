@eriksaltwellmygroup wants more tactical feel. Thought i’d add dmg bonus if hit w adv-maybe adv on dmg roll?U test that? Gotchas?Other ideas? that works, but i'd apply it to both sides, PCs and monsters. should about even out, with an advantage for the monsters.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) June 17, 2015
One thought on “Tactical damage option”
Doing any damage requires a successful hit first. Having Adv increases likelihood of a hit, thereby inherently increasing overall damage. If I were to add anything to damage, it would be simply to double the attackers applicable Str/Dex mod. As Mearls said, it should apply to both sides.