@unclefunsoncan a caster knock a creature out with a spell or only melee attacks can knock someone out? spells lack the control needed for that, IIRC
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) June 17, 2015
One thought on “Knocking with a spell”
The Sleep spell works pretty well for that, and works well with low HP targets.