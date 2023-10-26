Swashbuckler strikes with a whip, 10′ away… Rakish audacity sneak attack?

Rakish Audacity requires your target to be within 5 feet of you. But it can be an SA if you have advantage. #DnD https://t.co/EeceaUGCsv

@EdKruzeIs this accurate? Says ‘if no creature other than your target is within 5 feet,’ never saying that the target must be near. The intent is, indeed, that your target and no other creature is within 5 feet of you.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2015