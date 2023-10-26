@matthewmercer @Dan_Dillon_1 @jamesjhaeck @JeremyECrawford Sorry if this was already answered, but I haven’t seen it

Can Bards take Dunamancy spells vía Magical Secrets? As written they’re subclass exclusive but still part of the Wizard class.

So…. Yes, they can?

— John Appleton (@jaa0109) March 19, 2020