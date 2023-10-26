@matthewmercer @Dan_Dillon_1 @jamesjhaeck @JeremyECrawford Sorry if this was already answered, but I haven’t seen it
Can Bards take Dunamancy spells vía Magical Secrets? As written they’re subclass exclusive but still part of the Wizard class.
So…. Yes, they can?
— John Appleton (@jaa0109) March 19, 2020
Entirely up to your DM to decide if those spells are available.
A bard can't select spells they don't know to exist.
— Dan Dillon 👥 (@Dan_Dillon_1) March 20, 2020
Curious how a nonwizard gains a dunamancy spell from Explorer's Guide to Wildemount? That book says, "These spells are available to the wizard subclasses previously mentioned in this chapter, as well as other spellcasting classes with the Dungeon Master’s consent." #DnD https://t.co/IPEskezR61
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 20, 2020