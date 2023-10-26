What is the RAW or RAI of Great Weapon Fighting rerolling Smite, Hex and Hunter’s Mark?

@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford – What is the RAW or RAI of GWF rerolling Smite, Hex and Hunter's Mark?
— Matheus Ferreira (@MtS_Designer) September 24, 2015
The Great Weapon Fighting feature is meant to benefit the damage rolls of the melee weapon you're wielding. #DnD https://t.co/JBbWI98jU9
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 6, 2015
@ReubenFontanaJust the weapon damage dice? (Sorry to belabor, just trying to be clear) That's the intent, yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 9, 2015