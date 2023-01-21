Surprise rules, does a character even have a reaction to take before the start of their first turn? I

Looking at the Surprise rules, I wonder, does a character even have a reaction to take before the start of their first turn? I don't have XGtE in front of me.

A number of effects in the game deprive you of the ability to take reactions: being surprised or incapacitated, for example. If you're not suffering such an effect, you can take a reaction before your first turn in a combat. #DnD https://t.co/tfkNchP4xx

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 14, 2017