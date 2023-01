Toll the Dead says “The target must succeed on a Wisdom saving throw or take 1d8 necrotic damage. If the target is missing any of its hit points, it instead takes 1d12 necrotic damage.” Does this mean they do not get a save if they are missing health? That means they take 1d12 instead of 1d8 if they fail the save.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 28, 2017