Are the non damaging effects from Sickening Radiance (exhaustion and no invisibility) tie to the save? January 21, 2023Zoltar Yes. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 10, 2017
So, the effect of Sickening Radiance is:
Fail Save: (suffer damage and get exhaustion and lose effects of invisibility within 5ft.)
rather than:
(Fail Save: suffar damage) and get exhaustion and lose effects of invisibility within 5ft.
Or in other words: if the saving throw succeeds, nothing happens (i. e. no half damage like other higher level spells). But on the other side, on an unsuccessful role there are very deadly AoE effects unless the spell is dispelled or the caster loses his concentration.