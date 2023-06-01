@ToddKenreck @mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Sword Coast Guide details sun & moon elves but @DnDBeyond lacks these races, even with legendary bundle. Any plans to include them in the future?
— Eli Dalton (@KSDrae) April 22, 2018
As described in Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide, sun and moon elves have the racial traits of high elves from the Player's Handbook. You can already play either of those races by choosing high elf.
— D&D Beyond (@DnDBeyond) April 23, 2018
Sun elves and moon elves are in the "Player's Handbook." They're high elves. #DnD https://t.co/G8mJ5WoH8K
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 23, 2018