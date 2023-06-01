@ToddKenreck @mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Sword Coast Guide details sun & moon elves but @DnDBeyond lacks these races, even with legendary bundle. Any plans to include them in the future?

As described in Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide, sun and moon elves have the racial traits of high elves from the Player's Handbook. You can already play either of those races by choosing high elf.

— D&D Beyond (@DnDBeyond) April 23, 2018