@JeremyECrawford I'd love to hear the background on why 1s and 20s aren't auto-success/fail for ability checks. Would you be willing to share?

In the realm of ability checks, there are meant to be tasks that only an expert can accomplish and other tasks that an expert would never reasonably fail. For such checks, we don't give a 1 or 20 on the d20 any special meaning because we don't want to subvert that intent. #DnD https://t.co/no59E2F2XA

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 10, 2018