@JeremyECrawford Can disintegrate disintegrate a creature that is already at 0 hit points?
— Jackson Bockus Ban Nazis, Jack (@JacksonBockus) April 14, 2018
The disintegrate spell has a loophole in it. RAI: The spell disintegrates you whether it deals damage to you when you're at 0 hit points or it reduces you to 0 hit points. RAW: You aren't disintegrated if the spell deals damage to you when you're already at 0 hit points. #DnD https://t.co/MW1pw8KbfX
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 14, 2018
Will that be corrected in future printings?
— Daniel Stanton (@DanielStanton98) April 14, 2018
Whenever we discover an error in our books, we put the correction into the reprint queue. We make corrections from that queue—usually a batch of them—when the printer's schedule allows it. After that, we publish an errata document describing the changes. #DnD https://t.co/yCt7uTbDml
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 14, 2018