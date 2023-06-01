@JeremyECrawford Can disintegrate disintegrate a creature that is already at 0 hit points? — Jackson Bockus Ban Nazis, Jack (@JacksonBockus) April 14, 2018

The disintegrate spell has a loophole in it. RAI: The spell disintegrates you whether it deals damage to you when you're at 0 hit points or it reduces you to 0 hit points. RAW: You aren't disintegrated if the spell deals damage to you when you're already at 0 hit points. #DnD https://t.co/MW1pw8KbfX — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 14, 2018

Will that be corrected in future printings? — Daniel Stanton (@DanielStanton98) April 14, 2018