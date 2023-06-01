Spell Thief force a saving throw with spellcasting ability mod, is it considered to be the same kind of ST as the modifier?

@JeremyECrawford Spell Thief feature lets you force a saving throw with spellcasting ability mod. Is it considered to be the same kind of ST as the modifier? For example, if the creature use int mod for spells,Is it a Int save? I ask because of proficiency bonus. — Ironforged (@TrueIronforged) November 22, 2017

If you make a saving throw using a particular ability modifier, you're making a saving throw using that modifier's ability. For example, an Intelligence saving throw is a save that uses your Intelligence modifier. See "Saving Throws" (PH, 179). #DnD https://t.co/TM74CtVyPu — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 22, 2017