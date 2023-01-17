@JeremyECrawford Rules Question for Summon greater Demon. Can a Focus be used to substitute for the material cost (blood), since it has no cost and does not state consumed in the materials section? If so, can the caster still make the circle?
To create the circle in the summon lesser/greater demon spell, you need the blood mentioned in the spell's description. #DnD https://t.co/pNoD69gKb8
One note though, you can still get the spell off it just doesn’t make the circle that protects you, so when you loose control it can and will murder you into next week
Good caveat