Does Slashing flourish mean you only deal extra damage to one other creature within 5ft

One thought on “Does Slashing flourish mean you only deal extra damage to one other creature within 5ft

  1. D. Walker says:

    This is a case of poor wording which is inherently ambiguous.

    It should have said “any other creatures” to refer to the ability to hit multiple. And it should have said “any other single creature” to refer to the ability hit only one.

