How do the elven racial magic feats (Drow High Magic, Fey Teleportation and Wood Elf Magic) in Xanathar’s interact with spell slots? They say that you know the spells and can cast them without expending spell slots, so can you use spell slots with them?You have to follow your class's Spellcasting (or Pact Magic) rules to cast a spell using spell slots (e.g. A wizard has to prepare the spell from their spellbook.) See "Magic Initiate" in Sage Advice Compendium https://t.co/7u9NFqOjlb
— Armando Doval (@armando_doval) November 11, 2017
I understand the wording is different. The part that’s relevant is that you have to follow your class’s spellcasting rules. Wood Elf Magic, etc don’t say you learn the spell or that it counts as a
spell for you. If they didn't add "in this way" to those feats it'd sound like you can't cast them at all after using the feat. They're distinguishing the 1 use you get from the feat from other ways you might have to cast the spell.
— Armando Doval (@armando_doval) December 5, 2017
Your interpretation is 100 percent correct, @armando_doval.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 5, 2017
2 thoughts on “How do the elven racial magic feats in Xanathar’s interact with spell slots?”
The responses here are even more confusing.
I play a Drow Bard/Warlock. I can cast bard spells with warlock slots. I can cast warlock spells with bard slots. If I pick up sorcerer it shares slots with the Bard class.
I would have preferred it if each class tracked its own class separately. But this is the system we have … What makes racial spells and feats like magic initiate so different?
What happens when the character that takes Wood Elf Magic has no spellcasting levels, for example if my Level 20 Wood Elf Rogue has Wood Elf Magic, what level can I cast the stated spells at?