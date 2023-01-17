How do the elven racial magic feats in Xanathar’s interact with spell slots?

How do the elven racial magic feats (Drow High Magic, Fey Teleportation and Wood Elf Magic) in Xanathar’s interact with spell slots? They say that you know the spells and can cast them without expending spell slots, so can you use spell slots with them?You have to follow your class's Spellcasting (or Pact Magic) rules to cast a spell using spell slots (e.g. A wizard has to prepare the spell from their spellbook.) See "Magic Initiate" in Sage Advice Compendium https://t.co/7u9NFqOjlb

I understand the wording is different. The part that’s relevant is that you have to follow your class’s spellcasting rules. Wood Elf Magic, etc don’t say you learn the spell or that it counts as a spell for you. If they didn't add "in this way" to those feats it'd sound like you can't cast them at all after using the feat. They're distinguishing the 1 use you get from the feat from other ways you might have to cast the spell.

— Armando Doval (@armando_doval) December 5, 2017