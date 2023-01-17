How do the elven racial magic feats in Xanathar’s interact with spell slots?

2 thoughts on "How do the elven racial magic feats in Xanathar's interact with spell slots?

  1. Jeffery says:

    The responses here are even more confusing.

    I play a Drow Bard/Warlock. I can cast bard spells with warlock slots. I can cast warlock spells with bard slots. If I pick up sorcerer it shares slots with the Bard class.

    I would have preferred it if each class tracked its own class separately. But this is the system we have … What makes racial spells and feats like magic initiate so different?

  2. Zarek says:

    What happens when the character that takes Wood Elf Magic has no spellcasting levels, for example if my Level 20 Wood Elf Rogue has Wood Elf Magic, what level can I cast the stated spells at?

