New to light weapon fighting, does the Shadow Blade always cost a bonus action?

Nothing stops a warlock from wielding a light pact weapon in one hand and a shadow blade in the other. With that combination, you could attack twice with Thirsting Blade and make a bonus action attack with the shadow blade. I'm still confused, new to light weapon fighting. How is there an attack with bonus action? Thirsting Blade gives 2 attacks with pact weapon only. Does the Shadow Blade always cost a bonus action? Thought it was just a bonus to cast, and then you use like normal weapon.

— Travis Dvoracek (@LedeshHevent) November 15, 2017