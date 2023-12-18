@Aseahawkfan Does Stealth or Invisibility work within Blindsight range? "Does Stealth or Invisibility work within Blindsight range?" A creature can try to hide within blindsight range behind cover.

@AseahawkfanWhat advantages does blindsight provide, if cover protects against it? Blindsight lets you spot an invisible creature in range, but that creature can still try to hide behind something with Stealth.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 13, 2015