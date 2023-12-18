@Aseahawkfan Does Stealth or Invisibility work within Blindsight range? "Does Stealth or Invisibility work within Blindsight range?" A creature can try to hide within blindsight range behind cover.
@AseahawkfanWhat advantages does blindsight provide, if cover protects against it? Blindsight lets you spot an invisible creature in range, but that creature can still try to hide behind something with Stealth.
Does the normal rules behind breaking stealth still apply?
i have a squole (with blindsight) and something sneaks (with a perception check from the squole) from outside his sight to inside his sight. would the stealth last till they got close and attacked?
or would he see them as soon as they got with-in 40 feet (with NO check).