"In D&D, does Distant Spell work on a spell that has a range of self?" Distant Spell doesn't work with a range of Self or Self (X). It works only on a spell that has a range of X feet or touch. And on spells with range X (Y area), distant spell only affects X. The area of effect remains unchanged even though Y if is included in the range entry.#DnD

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2020