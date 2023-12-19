Does the Draconic Bloodline bonus language also apply to those with draconic origins like Dragonborn, or is it strictly for speaking with full-blooded dragons?

. @JeremyECrawford a silly little question on the bonus to speaking to dragons for Draconic Bloodline; does this bonus also apply to those with draconic origins like Dragonborn, or is it strictly for speaking with full-blooded dragons?

The Dragon Ancestor feature of the D&D sorcerer gives you advantage on Charisma checks when interacting with dragons.

Here the rule is referring to creatures who are members of the dragon creature type. Dragonborn aren't such creatures; they have the humanoid type. #DnD https://t.co/vLzP8Wstiq

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 10, 2020