Is there a list of animals Druids can shift into? Or just what’s in the PHB?

@Loose_Head_Devois there a list of animals Druids can shift into? Or just what’s in the PHB? A druid can turn into a beast he or she has seen before and that meets the requirements in Wild Shape.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 17, 2015
Attention Druids! I made a checklist to track your wild shape forms (sorted by CR). It includes info on offense (attack/damage), defense (AC/HP), movement, perception, and size. Perfect for beginners, great for anyone! #DnD #DnD5ehttps://t.co/SCMC6oHNyO
— ThinkDM (@ThinkingDM) December 31, 2018