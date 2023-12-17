Does a Wild Surge effect replace the effect of the spell cast triggering it or both effect happens?

@Plaguescarred @JeremyECrawfordDoes a Wild Surge effect replace the effect of the spell cast triggering it or both effect happens? Tx both spells trigger. That's how we played at #GenCon — OregonPinkRose (@OregonPinkRose) August 30, 2014