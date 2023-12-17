Does a Wild Surge effect replace the effect of the spell cast triggering it or both effect happens?
@Plaguescarred @JeremyECrawfordDoes a Wild Surge effect replace the effect of the spell cast triggering it or both effect happens? Tx both spells trigger. That's how we played at #GenCon
@Plaguescarred @OregonPinkRoseMe too but i don’t know if intended like previous ed that’s why i asked Jeremy to have the devs opinion…. A Wild Surge effect is meant to be in addition to a spell's effect.
