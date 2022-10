Question about the Spelldriver feat from the T’DCS. Is the intent to essentially change the cast time of all 2nd level or lower spells to a bonus action? Or does it only allow you to cast 2nd level and lower only if the original cast time is a bonus action?It does not change casting times, it merely allows two non-cantrip spells to be cast (one action, one bonus action) so long as one is 2nd level or lower.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) November 21, 2017