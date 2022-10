wondering about the Cobalt Soul. Do you need to be a monk in order to advance through the hierarchy? Could a wizard, for example, be an expositor? Love to know your thoughts on the non-monk members of the organization. Not at all! Many of the members fall into numerous trades and skillsets (and classes, like Knowledge Domain Cleric). Monks just happen to be one of the predominant member focuses towards espionage that roots out corruption.

