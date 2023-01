Originally Spectral Defense gave half damage. Now offers resistance, which prevents stacking with items offering resistance. Thus making this much weaker than Uncanny Dodge which is at a much lower level. Intended or oversight?We didn't change it on accident. Uncanny Dodge is the same level for a Hunter ranger. UD requires seeing the attacker. SD does not.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 29, 2017