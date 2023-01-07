I have a player who wants to use the Forge Cleric Channel Divinity option to create plate armor in 15 separate pieces. Is this a stretch or misuse of the ability? It feels like a violation of the spirit of the ability to me.

I have a player who wants to use the Forge Cleric Channel Divinity option to create plate armor in 15 separate pieces. Is this a stretch or misuse of the ability? It feels like a violation of the spirit of the ability to me. That’s a stretch. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 27, 2017