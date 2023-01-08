@JeremyECrawford is summon greater demon restricted to fiend (demon)? I really want to summon a nightmare mount for my eldritch knight because it cool.
— Skelaton_lor (@Skelaton_lor) November 20, 2017
Summon greater demon means demon when it says "demon." #DnD https://t.co/6x5CW0zHpr
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 21, 2017
But do you deny summoning a Nightmare to ride is pretty damn cool? The undeniable coolness of nightmares has no bearing on the function of that spell. 🤓
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 21, 2017