PHB states new language/tool proficiency takes 250 days. Xanathar ten workweeks, errata?

@JeremyECrawford #DnD PH 187 states new language/tool prof. takes 250 days. XgtE 134 states ten workweeks. Is this an errata? — Bob Edwards (@thekarmikbob) November 27, 2017

The "Downtime Revisited" section in Xanathar's Guide is, like all the rules in its chapter, optional. If you decide to use the option, you're using it instead of the downtime rules in the PH and DMG. #DnD https://t.co/S90aKID6uP — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 27, 2017

Physical copy on its way to Renton. I think this is an important discussion & issue for D&D. Thank you in advance for your time. pic.twitter.com/7JpSwakKqI — Bob Edwards (@thekarmikbob) November 27, 2017