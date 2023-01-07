PHB states new language/tool proficiency takes 250 days. Xanathar ten workweeks, errata?

@JeremyECrawford #DnD PH 187 states new language/tool prof. takes 250 days. XgtE 134 states ten workweeks. Is this an errata?
The "Downtime Revisited" section in Xanathar's Guide is, like all the rules in its chapter, optional. If you decide to use the option, you're using it instead of the downtime rules in the PH and DMG. #DnD https://t.co/S90aKID6uP
Thank you for the letter. As noted in the introduction of "Downtime Revisited," those rules are designed as an alternative to the downtimes rules in the PH and DMG. They're not meant to be used together.
