So a monk can’t use unarmed for Stunning Strike?

So a monk can't use unarmed for Stunning Strike?

  1. carlosmoya79 says:

    It makes more sense when you remember that you can make Melee Weapon Attacks with things that aren’t Melee Weapons (the butt of a crossbow, for example). “Weapon Attack” pretty much means an attack that is not a Spell Attack; a boot to the head is clearly not a Spell Attack, therefore it’s a Weapon Attack.

    • Nicholas Slowey says:

      Also, if you look at the Monster Manual entry for most beasts, their natural stuff such as clawing and biting are considered melee weapon attacks despite clearly not using a manufactured weapon, as do things like slam attacks.

  2. Madat5th says:

    Wouldn’t it just make more sense to write things in a clear and concise way rather than the muddy and unclear way you’ve been writing most of the 5th edition book? For all the “simplicity” you sure had to put a bunch errata out to clarify stuff.

