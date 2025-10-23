@JeremyECrawford So a monk can't use unarmed for Stunning Strike? Kung Fu movies taught me unarmed can do anything. — Sean Bonney (@seanbonney) November 16, 2015

From earlier this year: Stunning Strike requires a melee weapon attack. An unarmed strike qualifies. #DnD https://t.co/nO4AK5QxKz — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 16, 2015

@seanbonneySounds good to me. Though today’s Rules about Sneak Attack confused me: “An unarmed strike isn’t a weapon” An unarmed strike is an exceptional nonweapon that can make melee weapon attacks. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 16, 2015