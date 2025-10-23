Christ Perkins spoke at Gamehole Con. What’s next?

Players and Dungeon Masters!
Could be a long speech but it’s gold. Master Chris is a volcano eruption: you can hear rumbling from past editions, passion, dungeon mastering formulas and the next adventure setting… Ravenloft maybe?
Here the full audio speech:
http://gamingandbs.com/bbs008/
here some tweets from live tweeting:
We are trying to sell products that 100 percent of our fans are going to want to use.
We wanted to go to the nostalgia well again with rage of demons and resurface all the demon lords that we liked of old.
One of the things we are going to be doing in the future is looking at some of our other worlds.
We want to balance the mood of each story so they stand on their own and we don’t stay in “edgy dark” D&D territory for 3 years.
At this time we are working on 4 stories. Two for next year and two more in a fairly advanced state.
We do have an upcoming story that does go back to a past adventure. Doesn’t feature dragons.
Giants have always been classic D&D monsters. Always tricky from a digital game perspective because of size. You don’t want to fight legs.
We’ve brought in many consultants which is new for us. We’ve looked at many new consultants including those that have never worked on D&D.
We’re going to be changing up the 1-15 or so model for story arcs. Could be just low level, could be just high.
One of our upcoming products is short, but tremendously replayable. You could play it 200 times and never have it be the same.
