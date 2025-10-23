Christ Perkins spoke at Gamehole Con. What’s next?

Players and Dungeon Masters!

Could be a long speech but it’s gold. Master Chris is a volcano eruption: you can hear rumbling from past editions, passion, dungeon mastering formulas and the next adventure setting… Ravenloft maybe?

Here the full audio speech:

http://gamingandbs.com/bbs008/

here some tweets from live tweeting:

We are trying to sell products that 100 percent of our fans are going to want to use. — Gamehole Con (@GameholeCon) November 7, 2015

We wanted to go to the nostalgia well again with rage of demons and resurface all the demon lords that we liked of old. — Gamehole Con (@GameholeCon) November 7, 2015

One of the things we are going to be doing in the future is looking at some of our other worlds. — Gamehole Con (@GameholeCon) November 7, 2015

We want to balance the mood of each story so they stand on their own and we don’t stay in “edgy dark” D&D territory for 3 years. — Gamehole Con (@GameholeCon) November 7, 2015

At this time we are working on 4 stories. Two for next year and two more in a fairly advanced state. — Gamehole Con (@GameholeCon) November 7, 2015

We do have an upcoming story that does go back to a past adventure. Doesn’t feature dragons. — Gamehole Con (@GameholeCon) November 7, 2015

Giants have always been classic D&D monsters. Always tricky from a digital game perspective because of size. You don’t want to fight legs. — Gamehole Con (@GameholeCon) November 7, 2015

We’ve brought in many consultants which is new for us. We’ve looked at many new consultants including those that have never worked on D&D. — Gamehole Con (@GameholeCon) November 7, 2015

We’re going to be changing up the 1-15 or so model for story arcs. Could be just low level, could be just high. — Gamehole Con (@GameholeCon) November 7, 2015