@JeremyECrawford Contradiction in latest Rules answer? Do surprised combatants get a turn in the first round? If so, when in initiative? — sninne (@Amos_Fawkes) November 17, 2015

If you're surprised, your turn happens on your initiative as normal, but you can't do anything during it. #DnD https://t.co/ZW2NHxFdbc — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 17, 2015

@JeremyECrawford Oh Turn/=Act? Surprised creature still get their turn in initiative order as normal? The clarifications just aren't clear. — sninne (@Amos_Fawkes) November 17, 2015