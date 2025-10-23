@JeremyECrawford Contradiction in latest Rules answer? Do surprised combatants get a turn in the first round? If so, when in initiative?
— sninne (@Amos_Fawkes) November 17, 2015
If you're surprised, your turn happens on your initiative as normal, but you can't do anything during it. #DnD https://t.co/ZW2NHxFdbc
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 17, 2015
@JeremyECrawford Oh Turn/=Act? Surprised creature still get their turn in initiative order as normal? The clarifications just aren't clear.
— sninne (@Amos_Fawkes) November 17, 2015
@Amos_Fawkes There are many circumstances in which you can have a turn but not be able to act, such as when you're incapacitated.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 17, 2015