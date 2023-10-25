The grapple option in the Player’s Handbook is an attack, but it uses an ability check in place of an attack roll. https://t.co/qNh1wlyqff
@oilpainting71Does the sage advice on ability checks contradict this? It states that shove & grapple are not attacks? There’s no contradiction. They are unusual attacks that lack attack rolls. @warhuck
2 thoughts on “Why Sage Advice states that Shove & Grapple are not attacks?”
Can you grapple a prone enemy or shove a grappled enemy prone without become prone yourself?
Strong Paul
You can do it but as DM I ask to describe well how you are grappling.
ex. With your strong feet over its head
You can’t move a shoved grapled creature. I can’t figure how is possible, maybe kick him and after use your feet again.